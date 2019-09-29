What did the Queen make of the University of York on her first visit? MAXINE GORDON reports

DIGGING into our photograph archive, we came across a set of photos recording the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's royal visit to the University of York in October 1965.

Back then, the university was in its infancy, having opened just two years earlier when it admitted its first students – 216 undergraduates.

The royal couple visited the new university to officially open two of its colleges: Derwent and Langwith.

Our pictures show the Queen pulling back the curtain to unveil ceremonial plaques at each college.

The photo collection tells the story of the day, showing the couple leaving the Mansion House in York, their car travelling through York to throngs of crowds, and later walking around the Heslington campus and meeting dignitaries including the then Archbishop of York, Dr Donald Coggan.

The Queen also met York's oldest resident during the visit: Mrs Emily Landen who was 104 years old.

And she had a chance to chat to students too – no doubt finding out what life was like at one of the country's newest academic institutions.

The pictures show the Queen smiling – looking like she really enjoyed the day.

But was Her Majesty truly amused by the Heslington campus?

Apparently not, according to an account on the University of York's website: "Her Majesty was impressed by Heslington Hall but 'did not like the new colleges'."