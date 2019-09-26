TWO artists from York are celebrating after their wildlife artworks made it to the shortlist of an international competition.

'Sketch for Survival Introducing' attracted more than 400 entries from around the world.

The competition, run by charity Explorers against Extinction, showcases up and coming talent in which artists submit original work featuring an endangered species.

100 artworks have now been selected for a UK exhibition tour, including David Frampton’s pastel drawing of an Orangutan, titled ‘Orangutans need help’.

David said: "I have always enjoyed drawing animals and the plight of the Orangutan has touched me."

Jill Key's painting, which depicts a Galápagos tortoise from Pinzón Island, will also be included in the tour.

Jill said: "I like to paint and sketch wildlife in watercolour or pen and wash for their ability to capture the mood of the moment."

The 100 artworks will join the separate invitational Sketch for Survival collection in which professional artists and celebrities contribute artworks.

Both collections will go on tour this autumn and premiere at the Wildlife & Safari Travel Show in October 12 and 13 in Harrogate.

Chris Erasmus, of the Wildlife & Safari Travel Show, said: "We are very pleased to support Explorers Against Extinction.

"The Sketch for Survival initiatives are brilliant at bringing to life the challenges we face in protecting endangered species across the world."

Of the 100 contributions, one artist will be announced in November as the Sketch for Survival Introducing 2019 Artist of the Year.