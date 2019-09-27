A SHOPPING park hosted themed events over the summer to raise funds for a children’s charity.

MONKSFEST, held at the Monks Cross Shopping Park, entertained families, children and new visitors to the shopping park.

Over the summer, activities included a face painter and entertainment from a Bubbleologist, caricaturist, a flower garland making workshop and a t-shirt and tote bag making workshop.

The money raised by the events, which totalled £268, was in aid of The Snappy Trust, a York-based charity which works with children and young people with wide ranging disabilities.

Katherine Sharp, centre manager of Monks Cross, said: “We are delighted to have raised more money for our partner charity, The Snappy Trust.

“We love putting on events here at the shopping park and it’s even more enjoyable when we can raise money to help those that are in need.”

Monks Cross is located in the north east outskirts of the city centre.

The shopping area includes retailers such as Primark, Boots, River Island and Debenhams.