FANCY a free Costa Coffee?

Costa Express self service machines will be free of charge for 24 hours on Tuesday.

There is no catch – coffee lovers can go for any of the classics such as americano, latte, espresso, cappuccino or a hot chocolate as part of a promotion aimed at improving the perception of the company's 8,500 coin-operated coffee machines.

You will also be able to add extra coffee shots and syrups for free as none of the Express machines will be taking money that day.

The offer starts at 12.15am on Tuesday and ends at 12.15am on Wednesday.

Scott Martin, managing director of Costa Express, said: “ The coffee industry is booming with no sign of our love affair with the drink slowing, as it’s estimated 95 million cups are consumed a day.

"However, for years, self-serve drinks machines have carried a certain stigma. Freeze-dried coffee, long life milk, clumpy soups and bland hot chocolate were readily stocked in machines across the late 90s and early 00s, so we can imagine how one poor experience is enough to put someone off for life.

“We at Costa Express don’t believe this is acceptable and have worked tirelessly to revolutionise the self-serve experience. Our machines serve the same fresh signature Mocha Italia coffee beans and fresh semi-skimmed milk you would expect in our Costa Coffee stores, so the quality of your experience is never compromised.

“We’re so confident that once you’ve tried a cup from Costa Express that it’ll fast become a regular part of your routine, so for one day only, we’re giving away a free drink to all.”