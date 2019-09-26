EMERGENCY services are currently attending a crash on the A19 near York - which has resulted in both lanes being closed.
North Yorkshire police said that were called to a collision on the A19, near Shipton by Beningbrough, at around 1.40pm.
It is not currently known how many vehicles were involved in the collision but the force added that the incident is not thought to be serious.
The A19 is partially blocked both ways, and traffic is queueing from East Lane to Amblers Lane.
