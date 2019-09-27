A FORMER fashion shop in the city centre is set to be turned into an outdoor and travel clothing store.
The unit previously occupied by Whistles on Stonegate could become a branch of Rohan.
Rohan already has a shop at 24 Stonegate but the company has applied for planning permission to relocate to the empty shop at 35A.
A statement says: "Rohan are proposing a lease interest in the building, relocating from their existing store some 60m away in Stonegate.
"The applicants propose to occupy the ground floor sections of the building for retail purposes and the upper floors for storage and staff facilities.
"The unit is currently vacant, but we are aware it has been used as a retail shop for many years."
National fashion chain Whistles occupied the building from around 2006 until April this year, when the branch was shut. The building is Grade II-listed and Rohan says signs will be "sympathetic".