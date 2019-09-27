A WOMAN with terminal cancer is urging others to have regular smear tests to help prevent suffering the same disease.

Cheryl Steel was diagnosed with cervical cancer in February.

Despite extensive treatment Cheryl was told the cancer had spread and she has less than two years to live.

The 37-year-old, who lives in Norton with her husband Graham, is aiming to raise awareness and funds for cancer research by having her head shaved this weekend.

Cheryl will be joined by friends and family, including her mum, Mandy Cass and niece Jade Cass.

She said: “I have been told that I am going to lose my hair with the next round of extensive chemo, so I decided I would rather have it shaved off now than it come away in clumps. It is also a chance to raise funds to help fight cancer.”

Cheryl, who works at John Quinn Racing, said she had been suffering from some pain and bleeding when she had first gone to the doctor.

Tests had revealed she had cervical cancer and she was treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. “Initially they found that the tumour had shrunk and they were really pleased with that,” she said.

“However, I went for a check-up after three months and they found the cancer had spread throughout my body.

“Unfortunately I had a bad experience with a previous smear test and it had put me off going back. If I had gone for regular tests the cancer may have been spotted sooner.”

Cheryl said her family and friends had been very supportive with a number of them agreeing to take part in the head shave.

“My mum has been there for me all the way through, she has been like a rock,” she said.

“Graham and me have also just celebrated our first anniversary with a holiday in Mexico as we were advised to go now rather than wait until after my treatment.”

Cheryl added: “I have nothing to regret and my motto is to live for today. I just hope I can help to stop other people going through what I have been through - there has to be something good in that.”

The head shave will take place on Saturday, September 28, at 2pm, at the Hyde Park in Norton.

To donate, go to fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/live-life-1