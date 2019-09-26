ORGANISERS of Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland hope to start spreading festive cheer within weeks.

Tickets are now on sale for the festive event which opens at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York in November. It will be its 15th season in York and 10th at the shopping centre, off the A19.

An early bird discount is available if tickets are booked before October 6.

Open from November 16 to January 5, the wonderland’s centrepiece will be The Ice Factor, the North of England’s largest outdoor ice rink at 975 sq m, with a 30feet tall Christmas tree, log cabins, a rinkside cafe and a viewing platform.

There will also be a vintage funfair with rides from the golden era of fairgrounds, including the 1937 Brooklands dodgems or the 1930s Chair-o-Plane as well as Muffin the Mule and Hush Hush the train and games stalls.

Santa and his elves will be receiving visitors in their log cabin and collect a special gift.

Mike Thomas, centre manager, said: “This year marks our Winter Wonderland 10-year anniversary and it is our pleasure to be hosting another year of fantastic festive activities for all of the family to enjoy.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the previous years and are delighted to know how much it means to the community.”

James Cundall, the attraction’s producer, said: “Being able to bring Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland back to York for the 15th successive year is quite a milestone – many young people in and around York have grown up with a trip to the Ice Factor as a part of their Christmas and learned to skate on the rink.”