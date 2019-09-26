A TEAM of staff from a hotel came together to complete a trek in aid of a hospice.
Employees of the York Marriott Hotel completed the challenge to raise funds for the St Leonards Hospice.
St Leonard’s Hospice is an independent charity, providing specialist palliative care and support for local people with life limiting illnesses
The team comprised of four members, they were: Emma Colley, Fiona Thompson, Sophie Winters and Paul Douglas.
Emma said: "St Leonards is a charity which is close to many of our hearts, so we are pleased to announce that we raised a total of £900."
The challenge involved walking from Whitby following the Cleveland Way to Scarborough, which they completed in seven and a half hours.
Sophie added: "The walk had some absolutely beautiful views but some extremely steep hills, tricky steps and slippery surfaces.
"We couldn’t of done it without each other and had a lot of laughs along the way, alongside a few tears."