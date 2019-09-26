CELEBRATIONS are underway at York College after four students are celebrating success in their new professions.

Three bench joinery apprentices who are embarking on their level 3 bench joinery qualifications - Tim Thwaite, Jacob Cockeram and Callum Sissons - have been successful in the Carpenters Craft regional competition 2018/19.

Meanwhile congratulations also go to patisserie and confectionery student Finn Hockenhull, the winner of the Junior Chef title at York Food Festival.

Tim, 34, won over-21 category. Tim is employed by Houghtons of York and is pleased that his skills have been recognised by experts in the industry. He said: “When I was younger I didn’t really engage with anything – I held down several jobs and did some travelling before deciding to retrain to be a joiner. I find practical learning easier than academia and I’m happy that I seem to have found my niche in joinery.”

Jacob, 18, won the under-21 category. Jacob works for Stage One in Tockwith and says he always critiques his own work: “I was hopeful I had done well in the competition and winning the regional under-21 category is nice confidence boost.” Formerly of Tadcaster Grammar School, Jacob did well in his GCSEs and wanted to study a practical subject with a clear progression route. He is enjoying the challenges of working on interesting creative projects at Stage One.

Callum, 18, took second place in the under-21 category. Callum, formerly of Woldgate College, is an apprentice with Peter Thompson Joinery Ltd and says he is gaining valuable experience at work and college. He said: “Entering this competition gave me an opportunity to prove my skills.”

Joinery tutor Adrian Salton said: “It’s great to have three winners! I congratulate Tim, Jacob and Callum on their success – they were each chosen to take part in the competition because they have demonstrated exceptional craftsmanship whilst studying for their apprenticeships.”

Meanwhile Finn had one hour to prepare and cook a two course meal at the Food Festival. He served up lamb rump with mashed potato, chantilly carrots, broccoli and pea puree for mains with a dessert of tarte tatin with cream.

Finn is a full-time hospitality student and works at the Durham Ox in Crayke on weekends. He enjoyed cooking in St Sampsons Square during the Festival.

He said: “I had practiced the dishes and felt confident cooking in front of an audience. It was a great experience and one I can put on my CV in the future. My aim is to work in the hospitality industry, whilst travelling, perhaps working on a cruise ship or luxury yacht!”

Still to come at York's Food Festival - watch out for the head chef Pete Harrison from Ashfields training restaurant at York College and hospitality tutor Graham Fyfe, giving a cooking demonstration on Saturday (September 28) in Sampsons Square.

The Carpenters’ Craft Competition is a national competition for students of carpentry and joinery, it gives outstanding students the chance to showcase their work and have it judged by leaders in the field.

The apprentices took time out to make a cabinet door front which was sent away for marking. Students from over 200 colleges entered the competition.