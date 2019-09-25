FORMER Press arts editor Charles Hutchinson says he is "disappointed and surprised" by the demise of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre - particularly as it was announced on the final night of this year’s summer season that it would return to York next year.
He said James Cundall, chief executive of Lunchbox, was an extremely experienced businessman who had been planning to expand the theatre to other countries.
Charles said the audience figures at York, and more particularly at Blenheim, had clearly fallen well below expectations and he thought there might be several reasons for this.
He felt the poorer weather in York this year compared to last year was clearly a factor.
He also thought the four plays performed in York this year, such as The Tempest and Henry V, were slightly less attractive to people than some of the ones staged last year, such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet and Richard III.
He wondered whether some people came last year for the experience and decided they didn’t want to come back.
“I’m not sure about Brexit being to blame - it was there last year but I think the problem this year was that some people didn’t feel they had enough money to be able to afford to go.”