CHILDREN and young people in York will be encouraged to pursue careers in creative industries - and create their own exhibitions.

Plans to get youngsters more interested in arts and culture were outlined at a City of York Council meeting.

Councillors say they are concerned that school curriculums have got narrower - pushing out opportunities for children to learn about music, heritage and art.

Charlie Croft, assistant director of communities and culture at the council, said the organisation has teamed up with venues including the National Railway Museum, York Minster, the Archaeological Trust and the National Centre for Early Music to help schools promote access to culture.

He told the meeting youngsters will contribute to the city's cultural attractions: "There will be opportunities for schools to create [cultural] products rather than imposing products on young people - to actually really engage in a much more sophisticated way in shaping the city's cultural provision according to young people's thoughts, desires and creative ambitions.

"One really good example of an early piece of activity is about the creative careers week - that's about raising the awareness of opportunities across York's creative economy by organisations opening their doors to young people."

Amanda Hatton, the council's director of education, said primary school pupils have already worked on creating their own exhibitions.

Cllr Fiona Fitzpatrick asked if the plans could include bringing artefacts into schools rather than focussing on school trips.

And Cllr Bob Webb asked if there could be a focus on disadvantaged children who would not otherwise get to access museums, art galleries or performances.