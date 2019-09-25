SUPERMARKET giant Sainsbury's has announced plans to close more than 100 stores as part of a review of its estate.
There is no information yet about which stores are due to close, but the grocer said it expected to shut up to 15 main supermarkets along with 40 of its convenience stores, such as Sainsbury's Locals, and 70 branches of Argos.
However, Sainsbury's plans to launch 10 new supermarkets, 110 convenience stores and place 80 Argos branches in other Sainsbury's.
It is understood no jobs will go as a result of the Argos closures; instead staff would be redeployed to Sainsbury's stores 'nearby'.
There are already more than 250 Argos branches within Sainsbury's stores to which employees were redeployed.