THE priest in charge of York city centre’s churches, the Reverend Jane Nattrass, is leaving for a new job in the north-east after almost nine years.

The Rev Nattrass has been responsible for seven churches, most within the Bar Walls - All Saints Pavement, St Denys, St Helen, St Martin, St Olave, Holy Trinity Micklegate and St Lawrence.

She is moving to be Vicar of St Nicholas, Gosforth, and the Area Dean of Newcastle Central.

She said: “After almost nine years serving in York, it’s time for a change.

“I’m very sad to be leaving York but I’m looking forward to seeing what God has in store for us all.”

During her time in York, she oversaw a number of key projects at All Saints Pavement.

A stained glass window paying tribute to York servicemen and women who served in Afghanistan - including three who were killed in action – was installed at the church in 2015.

The window was funded by the City of York Afghanistan Commemorative Appeal, which was launched by The Press in 2011 following the deaths of Marine David Hart, Trooper Ashley David Smith and Lance Bombardier Matthew Hatton and which raised more than £17,000.

Last year, about 30,000 poppies were installed on the church walls to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War.

The poppies had been knitted, crocheted and cut out of felt by people all over the country and then attached to lightweight garden netting to create the art installation, which was the brainchild of the priest.

The Rev Nattrass said that during her time in York, she had been impressed by the partnerships working together across the city, including The Press’s staff and readers.

She said the collaboration on the window and the poppies project had ‘touched the hearts of thousands'.

“It has been a privilege and a great joy to serve as a priest in the wonderful City of York,” she said.

“I am very grateful and will take many happy memories from York to Newcastle.

“It was a very sad day when it was announced that I was leaving the parishes after almost nine years. It has been a God-given grace for me to have and share ministry in York.”

She said congregations from the seven churches will gather for her final service as Priest-in-Charge, a Sung Eucharist, at 10.30am on Sunday in St Olave’s Church.

She said other farewell events included a ceilidh, which takes place at 7pm on Friday (September 27) at St Lawrence’s Church.

Tickets will cost £12, to include supper, with children free, and funds raised will be for the organ project at St Lawrence.

On Saturday (September 28), bellringers will also mark her departure by ringing quarter peals at St Olave’s, St Martin’s and St Lawrence’s.