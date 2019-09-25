THE sudden death of a man whose body was found behind a York restaurant remains 'unexplained', say police.

Officers are also still trying to formally identify the man, whose body was discovered yesterday morning at the back of The Press Kitchen in Walmgate.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said this afternoon: "Police inquiries are ongoing to formally identify the man and to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which remains unexplained.

"Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the sudden death investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12190177204."

The restaurant has posted a comment on its Facebook page saying all its staff are OK and the restaurant, which was closed throughout yesterday, has re-opened today.

It added: "A huge thank you to North Yorkshire Police for handling a very difficult and sad situation yesterday."

The force said yesterday that it received a call at just after 8.30am from ambulance services after the body of the man was found at the rear of the restaurant premises.

Several police vehicles were parked up in Walmgate for several hours, along with an ambulance for a while, and a police forensics tent appeared to have been erected at the back of the building.