FUNDRAISERS in Green Hammerton are set to hold a poetry performance to help people facing breast cancer.

David Walker, a resident of the village, is holding a poetry evening showcasing works by various well known figures from the 1980s and beyond.

The funds donated at the event will go to Breast Cancer Care.

David, who works as a dog walker, said: “A number of ladies in the village have been treated for breast cancer in recent years.

“I am looking forward to giving something back by holding this event and raising funds for the charity.

“This should be a fun way to bring together people from the local community.”

Breast Cancer Care is the only UK-wide specialist breast cancer support charity.

The money raised will help the charity to provide free services including support over the phone with experienced employees, welcoming online forums, reliable information and local group support.

The event will be held at The Village Club, Green Hammerton, on Saturday, September 28 at 7.30pm.

If you would like to attend the event, call David on 07968733249.