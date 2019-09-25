A YORK-BASED health and wellbeing organisation has given a cash boost to a local charity which helps bereaved children.

Benenden Health, which has offices on Holgate Park Drive, has awarded £1,000 to Bereaved Children Support York from a new Community Fund aiming to engage employees in the process of award-giving.

The organisation recently launched the ‘Benenden Health Community Fund for Colleagues,' which allows employees to nominate causes that are significant to them. This complements their existing Community Fund, which opens once a year for local charities and community groups to apply for.

Emma Keef, corporate social responsibility and engagement coordinator for Benenden Health, said: “The aim of the colleague-focused Community Fund is to recognise and value the myriad activities that our people are involved in outside of work, while being able to support groups that need it."

Bereaved Children Support York is a charity which provides support for children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or other significant person.

They do this through monthly drop-ins, useful resources and therapeutic one to one sessions. The funding award was made after Lucy South, internal communications and engagement co-ordinator at Benenden Health, applied in collaboration with the chair of trustees for the charity, Jo Cole.

Lucy is a member of Bereaved Children Support York who has been a regular attendee with her son for three years.

She said: “I have made invaluable social connections with others who are supporting children through grief and navigating their own path through loss at the same time”.

The funding has enabled the charity to purchase more resources and to move to a bigger venue - Oaken Grove Community Centre in Haxby - allowing them to support more families.

Some of the funding will also provide more hours with a specialist bereavement practitioner.