A YORK hospice will join forces with others around the country to raise the profile of its work.

St Leonard's Hospice, in Tadcaster Road, will play a part in Hospice Care Week.

It will come together with 200 other hospices from around the UK to raise the profile of hospice work and look at the less visible staff and volunteers who make hospice care happen.

The awareness-raising week will aim to showcase the contribution of everyone involved.

Jenny Brandom, the hospice’s new director of clinical services, said: “For us, Hospice Care Week is not only a chance to raise awareness, it is a chance to celebrate the people who help to make it happen.”

Throughout the week, people all over the country will be wearing yellow in support of the hospice movement and their local hospice.

The Care Week will run from October 5-13 and will include open days and guided tours of the York hospice.