A FORMER chorister at York Minster and a current pupil at a local independent school has reached the finals of a prestigious national competition run by the BBC.

Will Miles-Kingston, who attends St Peter’s School in York, is a finalist in this year’s BBC Young Chorister of the Year contest.

The 13-year-old has lived in York most of his life and started his journey as a chorister at York Minster in 2014.

He completed his time as a senior chorister in July this year after a wealth of musical experiences. As well as the opportunity to sing solos in the choir, he has been able to go on tours abroad, learn a diverse range of music, and be part of a close-knit team of young musicians.

Speaking about Will's news, Robert Sharpe, director of music at York Minster, said: “Will has been a brilliant team-player and outstanding soloist during his time as a York Minster chorister. We are all thrilled that he has reached the final of this prestigious competition which is such a deserved success for him.”

Will has now joined St Peter’s School as a music scholar. As well as singing a range of popular and classical music, Will is continuing to sing services both within St Peter’s and beyond. This year the school’s Chapel Choir will be singing at Durham Cathedral, St Paul’s Cathedral, London and St Thomas’, Fifth Avenue, New York. Will is also looking forward to returning to sing at York Minster with the St William’s Singers, an occasional choir for former choristers.

Jeremy Walker, headmaster of St Peter’s, said: "I could not be more delighted for Will and all of us at St Peter’s wish him every success in the competition. It has been wonderful to welcome Will to St Peter’s this term and see him and many others continuing the musical excellence we all value and appreciate so much."

The final is due to take place on October 19, with a broadcast date later in the year.