POCKLINGTON School's Careers and Business Network has been busy over the past 12 months sharing advice and experiences to help inspire the next generation of students as they consider their career options.

The East Yorkshire independent school's Network has members working in organisations including Tampa Bay Tourism, The KIA Oval, the Press Association, Sheffield Hallam University, the Royal Logistics Corp and many more.

Every month the Network focuses on a different industry sector, and members across the globe generously share information about their individual career paths and tips on how to enter their respective industries and professions.

The Network has also hosted events over the year, in Pocklington, Leeds and London, featuring Q&A sessions with former students who are now leading lights in digital retail, corporate and employment law, civil engineering and recycling.

Ending the academic year with the announcement that it had been shortlisted for an Independent Schools of the Year Award for its work in student careers development, the Network is now set to launch its 2019/2020 programme in conjunction with the Schools’ Careers and University Advice service.

Toby Seth, headmaster at Pocklington School, said: “The Careers and Business Network, which we launched in 2017, has been a fantastic addition to our careers provision. Built on the solid foundations of our Old Pocklingtonian Association, which inspires lasting loyalty among its’ members, the outstanding support we receive from our current and former parents, and the broad, in-depth focus of our School Careers Service, we have been delighted at the level of engagement it has generated across the generations.

"As well as providing inspiration, it also fosters aspiration. Students can read about, speak to and meet members of the Network who have gone on to achieve incredible things in so many different areas. It has also been refreshing to hear from Network members not just about their successes, but about the challenges they have faced in their careers and how they have drawn on our core values of courage, truth and trust to overcome those challenges.”

Current and former students have also used the Careers and Business Network to access work experience and employment opportunities over the past 12 months. George Redfern, who left Pocklington School in 2013 to study business with marketing management, secured a position with a leading food manufacturer after seeing it advertised in the Network’s LinkedIn group.

George said: “The Network proved a great source of help and contacts for me when I was looking for a job in marketing, and I’m now thoroughly enjoying my new role.”

The PSF Careers and Business Network is open to everyone in the wider Pocklington School community, including current and former parents, Old Pocklingtonians, current and former staff and supporters. Its aims are to help each other thrive in a highly competitive world and, by working together, to help inspire our students, and each other, for life.