SUPPORT from The Lottery Community Fund is enabling York charity MySight to run free training for local businesses and their staff to help make it easier for people living with sight loss to use their services.

The first to benefit is York housing association, The Abbeyfield Society. Established in 1962, Abbeyfield runs two sheltered housing properties in Acomb and Dringhouses, with the aim of enabling residents to live their lives in the way they wish, with support available when needed.

MySight York training and engagement manager Caroline Robertson recently led a practical two-hour training session for six members of the Abbeyfield York Society care team.

She said: “One of our aims is to make York more accessible to people living with sight loss by working with a range of local organisations to offer training, advice and guidance that will help them make their services easier to access.

“Thanks to the Lottery Community Fund, we can provide our sight loss awareness training free of charge to staff and volunteers at organisations in the healthcare, hospitality, sport and leisure sectors. The Abbeyfield Society is the first to benefit, and we want to roll it out to as many other organisations in the local area as possible.”

Jackie Capaldi, support worker at The Abbeyfield Society, added: “I loved the interactive training and felt it gave me a better understanding of sight loss and some ideas for how I could better serve our residents.”

Caroline Newham, society manager, commented: “It was good to experience how debilitating sight loss can be and how we can help.”

MySight was established in York 40 years ago to help people with sight loss live independently. The charity recently relocated from premises on Rougier Street to city centre premises on Merchants Place, from which the team runs a comprehensive Equipment and Information Centre and a varied events programme.

Those who run a healthcare, hospitality, sport or leisure organisation in York and are interested in free training to better support people living with sight loss, call Caroline Robertson at MySight York on 01904 636269 to find out more.