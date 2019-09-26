A TOUR operator which offers luxury holidays to far-flung destinations is now helping to bring a digital education to students in Africa.
An upgrade of computers by York-based African Pride led the team to explore what could be done with their old equipment.
They are now working with The Turing Trust to recycle their unwanted IT equipment for the benefit of schools in Africa and are appealing for other businesses to join the effort.
On average, the trust estimates that a classroom of 20PCs provides digital educational benefits to a further 360 students.
The trust welcomes donations of computers and laptops which are less than six years old and Windows 7 or above. Items accepted include desktop PCs, laptops with chargers, tablets and iPads, Smartphones, monitors, keyboards, mice, headphones, projectors and digital cameras.
Donated computers are wiped to UK standards. All on-disk data is irreversibly destroyed in compliance with national government and military data erasure standards.
African Pride which offers trips to Africa and the Indian Ocean are co-ordinating the collection of five or fewer items. Contact 01904 619428 or email: info@african-pride.co.uk to organise a drop off.