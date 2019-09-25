A KNIFEMAN who threatened to "slash someone up" during a drunken outburst has been given a suspended prison sentence and a £1,700 court bill.

Declan Goodby, 20, was involved in an incident in the Gate Inn on Yorkersgate, Malton, late on January 25, Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, told York Crown Court.

He left for his home and at 1.10am in Riverside View, Norton, started shouting that he wanted to go back to the town centre and continue an argument there.

A security guard saw a small knife in his hand and heard him talking about "slashing someone up," she said.

Eyewitnesses restrained him and Goodby was arrested.

In Scarborough Police Station, he broke an electronic pen when asked to sign his name.

At the time, he was on parole from a prison sentence passed in 2017, the court heard.

Goodby, of Riverside View, pleaded guilty to having a knife in public and criminal damage.

"You understand knives cannot be carried out in public places at all," Recorder Margia Mostafa told him.

"It was in your hand whilst you were having an altercation with others and you were drunk."

Goodby had not used the knife, she said.

She gave him a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months on condition Goodby does five days' rehabilitation activities and 120 hours' unpaid work.

He must also pay £259 compensation to North Yorkshire Police for the electronic pen, a £50 fine, £1,200 prosecution costs and a £140 statutory surcharge.

For him, David Camidge said Goodby was a hard working young man and handed in references including one from Goodby's shift manager.

Goodby apologised for damaging the police pen.

He had been having a night out with friends when the incident happened at the Gate Inn.

Ms Gilmore said in Riverside View, Goodby had been angry about someone with whom he had been arguing in town.