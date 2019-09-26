LIVE music events will be held at Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club in aid of Help for Heroes.

The club’s fundraisers will take place tomorrow and Saturday.

Tomorrow, from 8.30pm, York band ‘The Mothers’ will be entertaining visitors to the club.

The popular four-piece band play a combination of classic rock, current indie and some funk, with covers from artists such as The Who, Kings of Leon, Kaiser Chiefs and James Brown.

On Saturday, from 8.30pm The 5:15’s will be performing.

The York covers band play mod, 60’s, two-tone, and reggae music.

The events are non-ticketed, but there is a suggested donation of £3 to enter each event. Doors open at 7.30pm both nights.

Raffle tickets will also be on sale for £1 each, with great prizes up for grabs, all donated by local businesses.

This will be drawn on Sunday at 3pm.

The prizes include £100 in cash donated by Cavendish Jewellers, two £50 cash prizes donated by Martin & Co, two premier admission badges for 2020 donated by Thirsk Racecourse, two open tickets for the 2020 season donated by Ripon Racecourse and much more.