TWO youths who had to be rescued from the roof of a building by firefighters are thought to have climbed up to try and take a selfie.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was requested to assist police with two youths who had climbed onto the roof of a building on Parliament Street in Harrogate yesterday evening (September 24).
A spokesperson for the service added: "It is believed they were trying to take a selfie and were then unable to climb down. Fire crews assisted them from the roof using a nine metre ladder and left them in hands of police."
