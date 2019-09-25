FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a blaze involving about 380 straw bales in Ryedale.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received numerous reports of a large fire in the open on a ridge in Settrington, near Malton, at about 12.45am today (September 25).

When crews arrived it was found to be a stack of bales measuring approximately 20 metres by 50 metres by 10 metres.

Picture: North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

A fire service spokesperson said the blaze is "believed to be deliberate."

A farmer provided crews with assistance and firefighters have allowed the fire to burn out in a controlled manner.