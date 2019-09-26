THE death of a loved one is surely one of life’s most traumatic life events, and it is often a difficult and emotional time for family and friends.

Easing the burden is partly the job of the funeral director, so you want to be sure you are choosing someone that understands what you are going through, and has the experience and knowledge to help you understand the process, make the right choices, and treat your loved one with care and respect.

Hayley Owen has been established in York with her own, independent business since 2015, having studied for four years at the Yorkshire School of Embalming, followed by four years’ training in Norfolk to become a fully-qualified funeral director.

Her interest in the profession began when she did some work experience with a funeral director, and immediately realised she'd found her calling.

She offers a caring and professional service for families in their time of need, and is happy to discuss arrangements in the comfort of your own home, or in the office at 136 Boroughbridge Road.

Hayley will take care of everything to ensure that the funeral is exactly the way you want it - from a simple cremation to a burial at sea; or from the more traditional to 'green', She can also arrange a bespoke occasion, involving the likes of horse-drawn carriages and motorcycle hearses.

She has arranged hundreds of burials and cremations - often working seven days a week - and going to go to great lengths to make sure that everything is just right.

The National Association of Funeral Directors believes that Perfect Choice Funeral Plans are the most robust and professionally managed pre-payment funeral plans available, and this is also a service that Hayley can advise on.

While searching for a funeral director who suits your needs, be aware that not all funeral directors are qualified.

Unfortunately, in this country, there are no regulations or restrictions on who can conduct a funeral. Anyone can set themselves up in business, so please check this before you choose a funeral director, and ask to see their qualifications.

Finally, feel free to look at Hayley’s Google, Funeral Zone, and Facebook reviews, and see what previous families have said about her services.

You can call Hayley on 01904 792525, or pop in any time, if you feel she can help, in any way, during your time of need.

www.yorkfunerals.uk

136 Boroughbridge Road, York, Y026 6AL