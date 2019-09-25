HUNDREDS of guests turned out in support of a charity ball hosted by a local housebuilder.

The Red Ball at York Racecourse, held by Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, raised £63,000 in support of its chosen 2019 charity, The UK Sepsis Trust.

It was held in memory of the division’s former managing director, Paul Newman, whose career with the housebuilder spanned more than 30 years until his death last year.

Almost 400 guests gathered, with donations raised through ticket and table sales, a raffle and auction, with prizes including a signed Manchester United shirt and a helicopter ride.

Daniel Smith, managing director, thanked the guests, organisers, and event supporters, including suppliers, sub-contractors, consultants, solicitors, land agents and house builders. “We are delighted to have raised such an amazing sum of money.”

The charity aims to save lives from sepsis, and improve outcomes for survivors.