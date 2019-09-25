PLANS have been submitted to build an entertainment shop inside a Marks & Spencer store in York.

Planning and development consultancy group Lichfields has put forward plans on behalf of M&S to build a new Richer Sounds concession inside the store at Monks Cross shopping park, in Huntington, York.

In the application, it states that Richer Sounds would be built in a small area on the south side of the existing sales area, occupying about one per cent of the total unit space.

The company added that walls would be constructed within the existing M&S unit and that it would be set up in a similar way to a Caffe Nero outlet which currently operates within the existing Next unit adjacent to the M&S branch.

Richer Sounds is likely to operate different opening times, with the application adding that the store “will conduct retail sales with hours that differ to M&S but always within, and not outside, the M&S store opening hours".

The planning application adds: "At times when Richer Sounds are not trading a security shutter will be in place.”

A spokesman for M&S said that the application was part of a trial by the company to test new concessions following feedback from customers.

It said: “As part of our transformation plan we remain committed to reshaping our store space, including through testing new concessions.

“In York Vangarde, at one of our tests and learn stores, we’re in the early stages of exploring the trial of a Richer Sounds concession.

“This will offer our customers a range of products we don’t currently sell and we will, of course, listen carefully to their feedback.

“The floor area would not include toilets or kitchen, goods would be delivered via the M&S servicing area and Richer Sounds staff would have full access to existing M&S backstage staff facilities for rest periods, toilet facilities, catering, and storage lockers.”

The Press approached Richer Sounds for a comment but had not received one at time of going to press.

Earlier this year, Richer Sounds owner, Julian Richer, who lives near York, transferred 60 per cent of his holding in the business into an employee ownership trust, similar to a set-up created by John Lewis.