ONE of the UK’s biggest raw animal food producers, and a North-East business success story, is celebrating a golden anniversary this month.

Durham Animal Feeds, based in Rushyford, is marking its 50th anniversary of supplying retail, breeders, pet shops and other manufacturers with quality raw natural products. The company is celebrating with a party from their production site near Newton Aycliffe.

The family-owned business has gone from strength to strength since it was established in 1969 by Jack and Doreen Hornsby, and today is run by their son Peter, and his son Lee.

Within three generations, the company has grown to become one of the largest producers and suppliers of raw animal food in the UK, supplying food to pet shops and lucky animals all over the country.

Customers of Durham Animal Feeds – as well as their ‘hoomans’ – are invited to join staff for a big birthday bash at the Rushyford store on Saturday, September 28, between 9am and 1pm.

Managing director, Lee Hornsby, said: “We all take great pride in seeing Durham Animal Feeds grow, and we’re delighted to be celebrating the company’s 50th anniversary.

“Opening our second branch at Weston-Super-Mare in 2015 was a big milestone for us, and now we’re working hard to expand our factory at Rushyford to keep up with the demand for high-quality, nutritious natural raw food.

“We ethically source all of our products – as many as possible from local suppliers – and our official food tasters Roxy the rottweiler, Lily the British bulldog, and River the German shepherd puppy insist on testing every new recipe to ensure it meets their high standards before it goes into production.”

Anyone visiting the Rushyford store on September 28 can expect cake – for both dogs and ‘hoomans’ – as well as freebies, goody bags, and plenty of fun.

Lee said: “It’s funny to think that it used to be just my mam and dad and myself making the food ourselves. These days, we have more than 100 people in the company, with 3 production lines capable of producing 60 tonnes per day, and a further distribution depot for all our Southern customers.

“We have a great team at Durham Animal Feeds, which allows us to be more focused on the strategic side of things. However, it’s always been the case that everyone does every job, so as a family we are still involved in all the day-to-day activities.

“This allows us to work directly with our customers and employees, and we look forward to celebrating this big birthday with them all.”

www.daf-petfood.co.uk

Durham Animal Feeds North, Windlestone Park, Rushyford, Co Durham, DL17 0NF

Tel: 01388 720 411

Durham Animal Feeds South, Lynx Crescent, Weston Industrial Estate, Weston-Super-Mare, BS24 9BP

Tel: 01934 627 576