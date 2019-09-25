TRAFFIC and parking problems on a road near two schools will be discussed at a meeting on Thursday.

There have been issues in Hamilton Drive and surrounding streets - including inconsiderate parking, congestion, poor air quality and concerns over the safety of schoolchildren - according to Cllr Kallum Taylor.

York RI have offered free parking at their site off Hamilton Drive for a park and stride scheme for pupils.

And Cllr Taylor is inviting residents to share their thoughts and concerns about the situation at the meeting at the York RI sports club from 6pm on Thursday (September 26).

He said: “Although far from an easy fix, this needs to be a priority. We are really encouraged by the fact that both schools take this issue seriously, and are very grateful for the support from the other partners, but we also need to involve the residents who experience the problems on a daily basis.

"Aside from sharing the work that has been done by the partners involved so far, and our future plans, we need to hear their experiences and thoughts, too.

"If the whole community can work together in an honest and positive fashion we will improve the situation over time.”

Refreshments will be provided and anyone who wants to have their say but cannot attend should email Cllr Taylor on cllr.ktaylor@york.gov.uk.