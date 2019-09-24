RAIDERS struck at a York department store for the second time in less than two weeks - this time causing around £10,000 worth of damage.
Browns Department Store, in St Sampson’s Square, was targeted at around 2.10am on Tuesday.
The thief smashed through a display window and stole a make-up bag worth around £50.
Paul Rollinson, head of security at Browns, said the bill for damage to window could reach £10,000.
He said: “It’s another inconvenience for us worth a lot of money.”
Browns suffered another break-in less than two weeks ago during which £1,000 worth of perfume was stolen.
Police are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the latest crime. Call 101 with information quoting 12190177144. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.