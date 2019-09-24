SKIES over the city will be filled with bright hot air balloons this weekend as York Balloon Fiesta gets underway.

The spectacular display will see 50 colourful balloons take off from Knavesmire and the sky will be lit up by a dazzling balloon night glow event on Friday and Saturday evening.

More than 40,000 people are expected to descend on the racecourse to see the spectacle.

Meanwhile, a live music stage featuring some of the UK’s best tribute acts, arena stunt show and falconry display will also be on display for visitors to enjoy, whilst a new highlight for this year will be the Labyrinth Challenge, which is the world’s longest continuous inflatable assault course. Event organiser, John Lowery, said: “We’re grateful to our sponsor TalkTalk Ultra Fibre Optic for their support which enables us to offer so much entertainment.”

The balloons show, weather permitting, will begin from 4.45pm on Friday, 7am and 4.45 pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday morning. All times are subject to change, according to prevailing weather conditions, with regular updates on social media in the event of changes or cancellations.

On Friday evening, tethered balloons will light up the night from 9pm with a choreographed ‘Night Glow’, and from 8.40pm on Saturday, with a spectacular free firework and laser show at 9.50pm on Saturday evening.

The organisers added that an extensive new traffic management programme has been introduced to minimise congestion around the city. On-site parking will be available at £10 a vehicle, but organisers are working with public transport providers to minimise vehicular traffic.

To check updates or to see the full programme, visit www.yorkballoonfiesta.co.uk