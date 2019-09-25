STAFF, parents and pupils at a North Yorkshire primary school are celebrating after being named as a finalist in the Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2019.
The Early Years, Infants and Junior provision of Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate based at Thorpe Underwood are in the running for the Independent Pre-Prep School of the Year award, which recognises school’s that ‘offer an outstandingly rich experience for its students’.
The awards celebrate the success stories of schools and their students across the independent education sector in the UK.
Head Karen Kilkenny said: “We are delighted to be amongst the Finalists for this award.
"Our excellent staff, together with our wonderful parents and students, ensure Chapter House is the most supportive learning environment it can be for every child. We are collectively focused on developing the skills and knowledge our students need to thrive, so that every one of them can achieve their full potential, whatever their talents and abilities. Most of all, we pride ourselves on our students becoming happy, confident and resilient members of the Collegiate and local community.” The awards recognition comes after Chapter House Early Years provision achieved the highest rating of ‘Outstanding’ from the Independent Schools Inspectorate earlier this year, with the Collegiate also receiving the highest rating of ‘Excellent’ by the ISI, across all schools and areas.
The winners are expected to be announced in October.