A YORK liquor business has been shortlisted in three categories for the prestigious Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards.
York Gin’s classic London Dry is in the running for Best Spirit. London Dry, which is the original York Gin, has already won two stars at the Great Taste Awards this summer.
York Gin’s shop on Pavement is shortlisted for Best Independent Retailer. As well as York Gin’s award-winning gins, the shop sells other Yorkshire-made gins.
It stocks Yorkshire-made gifts, including fridge magnets, key rings and gin racks from York’s upcycling company PurePallets.
Meanwhile, York-based Bessie’s Yorkshire Preserves have been shortlisted for their Grapefruit and York Gin Marmalade in the Sweet Preserves category.
The shortlists were produced after a week of judging by chefs, food writers and critics, as well as supermarket buyers, retail experts and Yorkshire food enthusiast, BBC Radio 2’s Nigel Barden.
Winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on November 6.
York Gin director Emma Godivala said: “Yorkshire’s food and drink scene is flourishing - so we’re delighted that we’re through to the finals for these awards. Just getting on to the shortlists is a real achievement. And we’re so chuffed our shop is being recognised.”