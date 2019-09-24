YORK 50+ Festival 2019 has started and is offering more than 100 activities for the city's over 50s - from Scottish Country Dancing and ballet to talks on volcanoes and witchcraft.

Organisers said the annual event 'reminds us all that growing older is a time to make the most of what we have and a time to bridge the generations.'

A spokeswoman said 50+ festivals were happening all over the country to celebrate 1st October, the International Day of Older People, highlighting older people’s skills and knowledge and reaching out between the generations.

She said all the details and people to contact were in the festival programme which was at libraries, community centres and outlets all round the city and also at www.yorkassembly.org.uk/y1/festival.

She urged people to take the programme to someone who couldn't get out and about and chat about events of interest.

"Perhaps they could talk about transport and how to get there; perhaps they could even consider going with them and sharing a new experience?" she said.

"There are well over 100 activities where you can get your racquets out, your football boots on, your hockey sticks out, your tap or ballet shoes on, your swimsuits on or your mats out for yoga or Pilates. Not to mention bikes, walking and running shoes.

"There are talks on volcanoes and witchcraft, the Tuke Family and Tibet. Open days include the Red Tower, Bridge Club, Men’s Shed and St Nick’s. If there isn’t something to tickle your fancy, perhaps you could organise an event next year?

"Bearing in mind the fact that so many people are ageing alone, there are also two chances to join in a discussion about Famous UK People Past & Present Ageing Without Children.

"Sue Lister, coordinator of AWOC York for the past three and a half years, is inviting people to bring what they know or can find out about awocs from the past and present – Elizabeth 1st and Stephen Fry spring to mind!

"A cream tea will be laid on at the Bedern Hall on October 1 (International Day of Older People) and the workshop will be repeated on Friday October 4 at the Friargate Meeting House."

The festival runs until October 6.