POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after an alleged assault in York involving a man and a woman who had a pushchair with her.
The assault took place on Chapelfields Road between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Friday.
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional bail.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact us."
Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Detective Constable Chris Stapleton.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12190174866.
