ONE of York's largest available office buildings has been let.
ETAS has agreed a 15-year lease on Alexander House in Hospital Fields Road, with office accommodation over three floors.
ETAS, a global solutions provider for the automotive industry, signed the deal on the circa 35,000 sq ft building, relocating from existing offices in York.
Alexander House offered large efficient floor plates ideal for ETAS' specific requirements, rarely found so close to York city centre.
Following a refurbishment, the building now has a contemporary reception and common areas, shower facilities on each floor, 95 on-site parking spaces, an electric car charging point and 80 cycle spaces.
CBRE’s Leeds office agency team concluded the deal on behalf of Columbia Threadneedle. Alex Hailey, of CBRE, said: "We are delighted to have let the whole of Alexander House to ETAS. This deal is testament to the quality of the refurbishment which incorporates unique internal properties. The range of large floor plates was ideally suited to ETAS and the building had the added benefit of being close to all of the amenities the city has to offer."