A DEVELOPER has questioned City of York Council’s commitment to tackling climate change after being refused permission to install solar panels at two different properties.

Michael Hammill, of Yorbuild, said the authority’s declaration of a ‘Climate Emergency’ implied applications for renewable energy should be encouraged, but he claimed planning officers were "carrying on as usual" and had refused panels on the roofs of properties in both Fishergate and Heslington Lane.

He said he had submitted an application for a ‘Certificate of Lawfulness’ for panels on the roof above Busk cafe in Fishergate in May and it was refused after nearly four months.

A planning application for panels on the roof at 14 Heslington Lane had also been refused because they would "appear incongruous and out of character with the appearance of the building due to their scale and uniform flat finish".

He claimed he was never offered any chance to alter the design to meet officers’ concerns and would be appealing and seeking costs. “When is this council going to get united over the Climate Emergency?” he asked.“They should be weighing up the pros and cons of each application and dealing with change in a positive and proactive way.”

Assistant planning director Mike Slater said his department was fully committed to tackling climate change and supported applications for panels in "appropriate circumstances", and had approved 10 and refused none in 2018.

He said national planning policy said developments resulting in low-carbon energy should be approved if their impact was acceptable and at Heslington Lane, it was considered the panels would have a detrimental impact upon the character of the host dwelling and conservation area.

“The council has a duty to conserve and enhance York’s heritage and in this case the proposal was not considered to do this,” he said.

He said a Certificate of Lawfulness was a means of obtaining a decision that proposed works did not require planning permission and, in the Fishergate case, it was considered the works did require permission, hence the certificate’s refusal. “A planning application will be required at the site for solar panels,” he added.