A MAN was left with facial injuries after an assault at a bar in York city centre at the weekend.
The incident took place at The Drawing Board on New Street at around 2.45am on Sunday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said it "involved a man been subjected to an assault which left him with facial injuries. The man was then taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged."
The spokesperson added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and contact police.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about a man who may hold information which would be helpful to our investigation." The man is described as six foot tall with medium build, short dark hair and was wearing a blue short sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Ben Sykes, or email Benjamin.Sykes866@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote the reference number 12190175940.
Comments are closed on this article.