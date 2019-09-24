POLICE are investigating after a body was found at the back of a restaurant in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police said it received a call at just after 8.30am this morning from ambulance services after the body of a man was found at the rear of The Press Kitchen in Walmgate.
"Police are currently in attendance and inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances around the man’s death," said a force spokesman.
Several police vehicles have been parked up in Walmgate through the morning, with officers working inside the restaurant, and an ambulance could be seen parked in the street at 9am.
