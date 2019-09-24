PUPILS and staff at a North Yorkshire primary school are created a new library.

There was a huge turn out to see the unveiling of the library at Tadcaster Primary Academy, which was creatively decorated by pupils with the support of Louise Brooke, visual arts lead for Ebor Academy Trust which Tadcaster is part of.

Each school team had chosen a favourite book to celebrate their love of reading, from ‘Room on the Broom’ to ‘Mr Big’ to ‘Holes’, and the library walls have been transformed with exciting new artwork.

York based children's author, Karen Langtree, sent a personal video message to the school and she sent along her trusty knight ‘Sir Trumpsalot’ to cut the ribbon and deliver an inspirational speech about the importance of reading.

Head teacher, Caroline Towler, said: “I am so proud of how hard the whole school team have worked to make our library such an inviting and relaxing place to enjoy reading. Our families were impressed with the transformation and the children are excited to start using this very special space.”