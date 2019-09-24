A FAMILY-owned plant hire and sales firm has opened a new depot as part of expansion plans.

Chippindale Plant Ltd hopes the new depot just north of York, off the A64, will increase the speed of its service, thanks to a larger dedicated workshop and better transport links. It also gives the 70-year-old firm more scope to expand across the region.

“Our service is our number one priority, and by upgrading our workshops and introducing new technologies we can better service our fleet, respond to our customers even faster and increase availability,” said Nigel Chippindale.

“We have been servicing York for well over 15 years and we wanted our growth to be reflected in our service and our offering, so we put together a keen investment plan that sought to improve infrastructure across the country. Our new depot in York is part of that plan and we are delighted to announce its opening.”

The York Depot is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm.

Founded in 1949 by Wilfred Chippindale with £100 of his savings, the company has grown from Chippindale’s home in Leeds, selling concrete and scaffolding, to become one of the UK’s largest family-run construction equipment hire and sales companies.

The York depot will serve customers across the region including Malton, Pickering, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Driffield, Beverly, Cottingham, Kingston Upon Hull, Hull, Hornsea, Selby, Goole, Knottingley and Hessle.

The company aims to provide a one-stop shop for small to medium construction sites providing site accommodation, plant, tools, excavator attachments, but it also works with many blue-chip companies.