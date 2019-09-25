A NEW financial services company has launched in York with the aim of winning customers' loyalty for years to come.

MAPIO Financial Ltd will focus on mortgages and insurance protection, offering impartial advice, without affiliation to any specific provider.

Founders Liz Murdie and Scott Anscomb hope MAPIO will build long-term financial relationships with clients.

MAPIO stands for Mortgages and Protection In One, and aims to make mortgages easy, by checking the thousands on offer daily to find the best deal.

Experienced mortgage and protection advisors Julie Taylor and John Moore, with 40 years in the business, will work with customers who are either first-time buyers, families moving home or home owners looking to improve their current deal or insurance protection.

Scott, who owns sister company, Your Move Anscombs on Colliergate where MAPIO is based, is an expert on the housing market in York and the surrounding area and considers that mortgages and the right insurances should go hand in hand.

The companies will be run independently of each other.

Liz said: “Mortgage deals change daily and there are usually thousands of mortgages to choose from. Julie or John will take an independent look at customers’ income and outgoings and advise on what would work best.

"We recommend people have a financial review with MAPIO regularly just to check they are on the best deal and getting the most from their insurance to make sure their families are protected.

"It’s an opportunity for us to offer our professional financial advice and as we are part of one of the UK’s largest broker networks, PRIMIS, we’re often able to source exclusive deals that are not available on the high street. It can be a complicated business and we’re here to explain it without obligation."

Scott added: “The city of York offers a vibrant housing market, which in turn attracts a diverse range of buyers. It’s an exciting time for a new business and we couldn’t be located in a better city.”

MAPIO are supporting York Against Cancer, donating £50 for every customer who recommends a friend who takes out a mortgage or protection plan with MAPIO. Customers will receive £50 of vouchers each as a ‘thank you’ for their recommendation.

To kick start the fund, MAPIO donated £500 to York Against Cancer.

Julie, senior mortgage and protection adviser at MAPIO says: “It’s a privilege to be involved in the launch of a company that puts the customer first and the team here are delighted with the link with renowned local charity York Against Cancer. It’s a win-win situation for us and for our customers, and I am really looking forward to sharing my expertise and meeting new customers.”