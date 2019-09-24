POLICE are trying to find a woman who came to the aid of 19-year-old man after he was allegedly attacked by a group of young men.
It happened at about 11.45am on September 14 on Bower Road in Harrogate.
The victim was walking towards Asda on Bower Road when he was assaulted, North Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident may have information which could be of assistance to the investigation.
"In particular, we are appealing for a woman who came to the assistance of the victim to contact police."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Louise Kelly, or email louise.kelly@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12190170811.
Comments are closed on this article.