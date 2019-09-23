HEAVY rain could bring flooding to York and North Yorkshire tomorrow as the remnants of Hurricane Humberto cross Britain, say forecasters.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for widespread rain from the early hours until the late evening.
It says some 'very heavy rain' is possible, bringing some disruption from flooding.
"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings," it said.
" Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
" Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible
"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."
It says there is also a risk of power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses.