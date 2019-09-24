EDUCATION leaders will meet this week to discuss how to increase teaching quality for some of York’s most disadvantaged children.
A conference at the National STEM Learning Centre at the University of York tomorrow (Wednesday, September 25) will bring together head teachers, leaders from the early years sector and other education professionals to share evidence and ideas around how to increase the educational attainment of disadvantaged young people and reduce the gap between them and their peers.
Key note speakers include Marc Rowland, who has a worked with the Department for Education and more than 300 schools to help improve outcomes for disadvantaged pupils, and Becky Allen, chief analyst and co-founder of Teacher Tapp, the largest survey of teachers in the UK.
Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for education and young people, City of York Council, said: “We are committed to ensuring that each and every child in York gets the support they need to have the best start in life and reach their potential. Learning from others and sharing practice with partners is the best way to make sure we’re using effective methods to provide our children and young people the opportunities they deserve.”