STAFF at Thomas Cook's branches in York say they are heartbroken following the collapse of the company and thanking residents for their support.
They say they are "heartbroken it ended like this" after last-ditch talks to save the travel giant failed and the company ceased trading in the early hours of this morning.
A notice place on the door of the store in Clifton Moor says: "Thank you for all your support over the years.
"We are heartbroken it ended like this.
"Team Clifton Moor and Team Nessgate XX"