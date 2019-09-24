HEALTH chiefs have launched a ‘falls prevention’ project which aims to protect elderly care home residents from serious injury.

The Vale of York Clinical Commissioning (CCG) Group's ‘React to Falls’ campaign is seeking to educate people on how to avoid falls and the risks associated with falling.

The CCG provides a training programme which includes a series of educational videos, group activities, resources and on-going support to the care homes that have signed up.

Lee Stephenson, deputy manager at Birchlands care home, said: “The training and support provided by the CCG have been very helpful and provided our staff with new knowledge and an adapted approach to protecting people in our care.

"We are always looking for ways to improve and ‘React to Falls’ prevention has ultimately contributed to making our premises as safe as possible for residents."

Michelle Carrington, the CCG’s executive director of quality and nursing, said: “The training considers each resident individually addressing their physical, behavioural and environmental needs."