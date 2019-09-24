THE "world's first" ghost shop has opened its doors in York - stocking more than 1,000 spooky collectables.

The York Ghost Merchants, located in the former Pinder and Scott’s bakery shop at number 6 Shambles, stocks unique ghost-related souvenirs for visitors to take home.

The shop has been created and designed by David Bloodworthy and Angus Mcarthur, who said it aims to tell the story of ghost making, which dates back more than 600 years.

David said: “The story we tell is of the tradition of ghost making, which dates back to the 1400s when pilgrims would purchase badges, tokens or souvenirs which they would take into holy shrines to be imbued with positive spirit and energy.

“They were effectively creating their own good luck charms.

“Although their origins are shrouded in mystery, York Ghosts seem to have followed a similar tradition, carved from oak and used as protection from evil over the years.

“York is known as the city of a thousand ghosts - but that should be 2,000 now - and is often referred to as the most haunted city in Europe, so it is almost unthinkable that there has been nowhere to purchase a traditional York Ghost in the city for at least the last century.

“We are happy that we’re now able to redress this balance, and look forward to York Ghosts once again being rehomed and cherished across the four corners of the globe.”

The store opening is set to be followed by further development of the Shambles premises. The duo said that work is currently on-going to transform the top floor into a cosy nook, where ghost stories can be shared intimately and spookily with a small audience.

Meanwhile, the company is also advertising for two new part-time jobs.

To find out more, visit www.yorkghostmerchants.com